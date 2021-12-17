Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58.

STLD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

