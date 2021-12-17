Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58.
STLD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.
In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
