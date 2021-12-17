State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,502 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

