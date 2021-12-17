State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 289 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.