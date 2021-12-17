State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,451 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,664,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

