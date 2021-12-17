State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $17,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 368,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 42,785 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE COLD opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

