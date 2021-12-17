State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 216,342 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

SMIN stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

