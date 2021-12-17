State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,975 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HP were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

