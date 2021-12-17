State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 425.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 33.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

