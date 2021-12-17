State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $306.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $316.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

