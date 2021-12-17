State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

