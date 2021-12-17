State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

