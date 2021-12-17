State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

