State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,400 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,604 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 692,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

