Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $701,280.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.