Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $701,280.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
