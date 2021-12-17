Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.44. 1,511,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

