SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

