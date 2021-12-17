SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

