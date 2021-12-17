Srinivas S. Velamoor Purchases 3,000 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NXGN stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

