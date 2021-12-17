Srinivas S. Velamoor Purchases 3,000 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NXGN stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.
