Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.