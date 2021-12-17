Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRB stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 113,357,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,773. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

