Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 16.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) dropped 16.4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $79.66. Approximately 2,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,135,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sprout Social by 34.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 783,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -173.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

