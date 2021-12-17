Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,268 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

