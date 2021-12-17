Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 56,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

