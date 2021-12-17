Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

