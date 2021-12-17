Spire Wealth Management Invests $126,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

PSEP stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

