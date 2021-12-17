Spire Wealth Management Buys 469 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 89.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX opened at $171.89 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $173.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

