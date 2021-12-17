Spire Wealth Management Acquires 240 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Exponent by 326.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after buying an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.