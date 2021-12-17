SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 77.0% in November

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

