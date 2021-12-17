Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEPJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Spectris stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

