SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

