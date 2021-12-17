SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 516,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 269,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,530 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 361,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter.

