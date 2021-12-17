Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SBSI stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

