South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investec started coverage on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

