Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 55,139,426 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of £36.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.50.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

