Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,517. Sonos has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

