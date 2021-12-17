SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Hits $162.28 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $162.28 million and $7.09 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

