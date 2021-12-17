Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SODI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Solitron Devices has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

