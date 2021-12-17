Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

