Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 140731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,854 shares of company stock valued at $109,912,811.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.