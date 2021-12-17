Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 140731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,854 shares of company stock valued at $109,912,811.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.09.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
