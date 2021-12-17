Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 442,851 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $54,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.