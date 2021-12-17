Smartshare Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $360,783.13 and approximately $8,015.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00098521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002503 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

