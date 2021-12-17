Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.26 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SND shares. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

SND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,294. The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

