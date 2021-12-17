Smart Money Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.65. 1,631,004 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.68.

