Smart Money Group LLC Cuts Position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,812 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Presidio Property Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,618. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

