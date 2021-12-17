Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 500.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 135,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,986. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

