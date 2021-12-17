SKALE Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $500.94 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200435 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

