Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.43 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

