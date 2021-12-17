Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 3178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNLAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Sino Land alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.