Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,514,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 13,837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,093.6 days.

Shares of SINGF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.