Simon Litherland Sells 28,050 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98).

On Friday, December 3rd, Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £133.65 ($176.62).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 915.50 ($12.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 896.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

